Eco-Adventure Kewl Bicycle Tours

Hollywood, FL, USA
Bike the Boardwalk in Hollywood Beach Hollywood Florida United States

Bike the Boardwalk in Hollywood Beach

Eco-Adventure KEWL Bicycle Tours offers locals and tourists a variety of guided tours through historic Hollywood Beach. Explore the culture and world-famous outlets along the beautiful Atlantic coastline.

Tours bike between six and 30 miles along streets of the boardwalk, beautiful beaches, and eco-mangroves in Hollywood. Explore the local area between Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale to explore fun parks, museums, art galleries, historic architecture, and famous movie locations.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

