Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro
2145 Fern St, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
| +1 619-578-2984
Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 11pm
Stop by for chocolateAt Eclipse, you'll find not only luscious chocolates but also infused chocolate drinks. They do have a food and drink menu, but their specialty is chocolate.
The chocolates are all handmade right there in the kitchen. One bite of a lavender salt, tarragon goat cheese or the balsamic black peppercorn truffle will definitely win you over!