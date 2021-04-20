Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Eclipse Chocolate Bar & Bistro

2145 Fern St, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Website
| +1 619-578-2984
Stop by for chocolate San Diego California United States

More info

Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 9am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 11pm

Stop by for chocolate

At Eclipse, you'll find not only luscious chocolates but also infused chocolate drinks. They do have a food and drink menu, but their specialty is chocolate.

The chocolates are all handmade right there in the kitchen. One bite of a lavender salt, tarragon goat cheese or the balsamic black peppercorn truffle will definitely win you over!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points