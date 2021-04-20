Echo Valley Ranch & Spa
10635 Jesmond Rd, Clinton, BC V0K 1K0, Canada
| +1 800-253-8831
Photo courtesy of Echo Valley Ranch
Working Ranches: Echo Valley Ranch & Spa, Clinton, British ColumbiaEcho Valley Ranch encompasses a diverse landscape—from desert canyons to glaciers. Hike in the protected grasslands near the legendary Gang Ranch, one of British Columbia’s first cattle spreads, or climb to the top of the 7,460-foot Mount Bowman.
Echo Valley Ranch & Spa, Clinton, British Columbia. (800) 253-8831, evranch.com. This appeared in the January/February 2011 issue. See more working ranches.