Echo Valley Ranch & Spa

10635 Jesmond Rd, Clinton, BC V0K 1K0, Canada
Website
| +1 800-253-8831
Working Ranches: Echo Valley Ranch & Spa, Clinton, British Columbia Clinton Canada

Working Ranches: Echo Valley Ranch & Spa, Clinton, British Columbia

Echo Valley Ranch encompasses a diverse landscape—from desert canyons to glaciers. Hike in the protected grasslands near the legendary Gang Ranch, one of British Columbia’s first cattle spreads, or climb to the top of the 7,460-foot Mount Bowman.

Echo Valley Ranch & Spa, Clinton, British Columbia. (800) 253-8831, evranch.com. This appeared in the January/February 2011 issue.  See more working ranches. 
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

