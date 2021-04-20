Eaux Vives Rafting
One of the world’s most famous places for white-water rafting, the Isère River offers fun for the whole family. Tackle the Aime rapids and challenging Villette Canyon with help from Eaux Vives Rafting, which offers half-day and kid-friendly rafting excursions in the upper Tarentaise Valley. As long as you’re in good health, able to swim, and willing to go underwater and get wet, Eaux Vives will provide everything else you need, from neoprene long johns and life jackets to helmets, paddles, and rafts. Just bring your bathing suit, towel, and a bag for your valuables, and prepare for an unforgettable experience.