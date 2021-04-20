Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Eaux Vives Rafting

73700 Bourg-Saint-Maurice, France
Website
Eaux Vives Rafting France

Eaux Vives Rafting

One of the world’s most famous places for white-water rafting, the Isère River offers fun for the whole family. Tackle the Aime rapids and challenging Villette Canyon with help from Eaux Vives Rafting, which offers half-day and kid-friendly rafting excursions in the upper Tarentaise Valley. As long as you’re in good health, able to swim, and willing to go underwater and get wet, Eaux Vives will provide everything else you need, from neoprene long johns and life jackets to helmets, paddles, and rafts. Just bring your bathing suit, towel, and a bag for your valuables, and prepare for an unforgettable experience.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points