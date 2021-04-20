Where are you going?
Eaton HK

Why we love it: A vibrant stay where art, food, and social action come together

The Highlights:
- A focus on art, including a gallery and cinema featuring local artists
- A cheeky rooftop pool with Romanesque columns and plastic flamingos
- An on-site food hall with 11 stalls from local chefs

The Review:
When Hong Kong native Katherine Lo decided to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a hotelier, she had something a bit different from his luxury Langham Hotels in mind. An artist and activist, she decided to build properties around creativity and advocacy, opening Eaton HK in 2018. Located in the somewhat gritty Kowloon Island neighborhood of Jordan, the hotel boasts an art gallery called Tomorrow Maybe; a photography studio; a radio station; a cinema for screenings and discussions; multiple live music venues for panels, workshops, and readings; and artist residency rooms outfitted as professional visual arts and recording studios. Paintings, sculptures, and various installations can be found around every corner, and small-but-functional rooms feature stylish decor and thoughtful touches like Himalayan salt lamps and organic bath products from Grown Alchemists. 

When hunger strikes, guests have their choice of two signature restaurants, two cocktail bars, and Foodhall, which includes 11 stalls slinging everything from thick, Hong Kong-style toast to traditional congee and Japanese vegetarian specialties. The hotel is also within walking distance of Nathan Road, where bustling markets and dim sum eateries line the street. Back on property, they can work it all off at the 24-hour gym, or take advantage of other wellness amenities like complimentary tai chi classes, a rooftop pool, a yoga studio, and a juice bar.
By Devorah Lev-Tov , AFAR Contributor

