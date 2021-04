Pesto

If you have had pasta al pesto genovese (the delicious combination of fresh or dried pasta, potatoes, green beans, and pesto sauce) anywhere other than in Liguria, I challenge you to come to Il Marin for chef Enrico Panero's play on the Italian staple. Tucking pesto (made from the basil of Bra) into hand-folded tortellini, placing them gently on a bed of mashed potatoes, and bathing it all in a buttery glaze, you just might never go back to any bottled pesto again. Come after sunset so that you can enjoy your dinner with a bottle of Colline di Levanto DOC and the twinkling lights of the ancient Genoa harbor.