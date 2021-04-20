Where are you going?
Easy Street Gallery

8 Francis St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 410-263-5556
Eccentric Art at Easy Street Gallery

If you're looking for that odd-looking chandelier or unique piece of handcraft while in Annapolis, Easy Street Gallery showcases intricate and offbeat pieces from over 300 local and national artists.

Founded in 1979 by Marsha and Terry Moore, the gallery focuses on handmade art such as glass, vases, lamps and paperweights to sculptures, stained glass, pottery, and miniature sailboats made of crystal glass. Chances are you'll probably find at least one eccentric artwork that catches your eye.

You can also shop for pieces through its online store.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

