Easy Street Gallery
8 Francis St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 410-263-5556
Photo courtesy of The Easy Street Gallery
Eccentric Art at Easy Street GalleryIf you're looking for that odd-looking chandelier or unique piece of handcraft while in Annapolis, Easy Street Gallery showcases intricate and offbeat pieces from over 300 local and national artists.
Founded in 1979 by Marsha and Terry Moore, the gallery focuses on handmade art such as glass, vases, lamps and paperweights to sculptures, stained glass, pottery, and miniature sailboats made of crystal glass. Chances are you'll probably find at least one eccentric artwork that catches your eye.
You can also shop for pieces through its online store.