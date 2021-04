The Eastern Shore of Virginia National Wildlife Refuge is a park near the southern tip of the Delmarva peninsula and is rarely visited. There are several easy hiking trails that are havens for birdwatching and wildlife observation. The half-mile Wildlife Trail brings visitors through haunting, old World War II bunkers to a nature observation deck and ends at this serene overlook of the salt marshes.There's also a road that leads to a launching area for kayaks where paddlers can explore the maze-like marsh or venture out into the Atlantic and explore the nearby barrier islands.