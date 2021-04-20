Where are you going?
Eastern Shore of Virginia National Wildlife Refuge

32205 Seaside Rd, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Website
| +1 757-331-3425
Virginia Salt Marsh

On the Atlantic side of the Eastern Shore, near the tip of the Delmarva peninsula, lies Virginia National Wildlife Refuge. The park has some easy trails that go through a variety of ecosystems that include woodland, shrub, and marsh (plus a World War II bunker). I love stopping at the serene and panoramic saltmarsh overlook on the Wildlife Trail. The refuge is also a gateway to the Barrier Islands, complete with boat ramps and kayak launches.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Undisturbed wildlife observation

The Eastern Shore of Virginia National Wildlife Refuge is a park near the southern tip of the Delmarva peninsula and is rarely visited. There are several easy hiking trails that are havens for birdwatching and wildlife observation. The half-mile Wildlife Trail brings visitors through haunting, old World War II bunkers to a nature observation deck and ends at this serene overlook of the salt marshes.

There's also a road that leads to a launching area for kayaks where paddlers can explore the maze-like marsh or venture out into the Atlantic and explore the nearby barrier islands.

