Eastern Shore of Virginia National Wildlife Refuge 32205 Seaside Rd, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA

More info Sat 10am - 2pm

Virginia Salt Marsh On the Atlantic side of the Eastern Shore, near the tip of the Delmarva peninsula, lies Virginia National Wildlife Refuge. The park has some easy trails that go through a variety of ecosystems that include woodland, shrub, and marsh (plus a World War II bunker). I love stopping at the serene and panoramic saltmarsh overlook on the Wildlife Trail. The refuge is also a gateway to the Barrier Islands, complete with boat ramps and kayak launches.