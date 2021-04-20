Eastern Promenade
Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Eastern PromenadeThe Eastern Prom, a recreation area on the waterfront not far from the Old Port, includes paved trails that run three kilometers (two miles) along a waterfront bluff and down along the shore. The views across Casco Bay and the islands are enough to merit a visit, and the people-watching, benches and monuments invite lingering. The trails are mostly flat and easy, but if you’d prefer, a narrow-gauge railroad also makes a 45-minute scenic excursion along the promenade from the train museum (58 Fore Street).
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Enjoy the Views of Casco Bay
Looking for the perfect place for an early-morning run or afternoon walk? The Eastern Promenade is the place to go. The 2.1-mile trail runs along the peaceful waters of Casco Bay. The views from atop Munjoy Hill are expansive, and you can see the outlying islands, ferries transporting visitors, and large trawlers. The trail begins downtown and connects to Back Cove Trail and Bayside Trail. The facilities on the point provide a picturesque spot for a picnic. It's a safe, busy part of outdoor Portland and a great way to get a feel for the city.