Eastern Promenade Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME 04101, USA

Eastern Promenade The Eastern Prom, a recreation area on the waterfront not far from the Old Port, includes paved trails that run three kilometers (two miles) along a waterfront bluff and down along the shore. The views across Casco Bay and the islands are enough to merit a visit, and the people-watching, benches and monuments invite lingering. The trails are mostly flat and easy, but if you’d prefer, a narrow-gauge railroad also makes a 45-minute scenic excursion along the promenade from the train museum (58 Fore Street).