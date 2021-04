Looking for the perfect place for an early-morning run or afternoon walk? The Eastern Promenade is the place to go. The 2.1-mile trail runs along the peaceful waters of Casco Bay. The views from atop Munjoy Hill are expansive, and you can see the outlying islands, ferries transporting visitors, and large trawlers. The trail begins downtown and connects to Back Cove Trail and Bayside Trail. The facilities on the point provide a picturesque spot for a picnic. It's a safe, busy part of outdoor Portland and a great way to get a feel for the city.