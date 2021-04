The Eastern and Oriental Express in Southeast Asia

In addition to the trip that writer Chris Colin took from Singapore to Bangkok , E&O carries travelers on runs of similar duration with end points in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, and Vientiane, Laos. Longer rides in the retro-styled green- and-cream carriages are offered in the Chronicles of Southeast Asia packages: Epic Thailand, Fables of the Hills, and Tales of Laos.From $2,560. (800) 237-1236. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.