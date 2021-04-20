Where are you going?
Eastern and Oriental Express

8 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Website
The Eastern and Oriental Express in Southeast Asia

In addition to the trip that writer Chris Colin took from Singapore to Bangkok, E&O carries travelers on runs of similar duration with end points in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, and Vientiane, Laos. Longer rides in the retro-styled green- and-cream carriages are offered in the Chronicles of Southeast Asia packages: Epic Thailand, Fables of the Hills, and Tales of Laos.

From $2,560. (800) 237-1236.
