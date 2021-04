East Jesus E Jesus Rd, Niland, CA 92257, USA

Art in East Jesus When the paved road turns to dirt in Slab City, take a left until you find East Jesus, an artist colony within this squatter community. Take a walk through the sculpture garden and find a wooly mammoth made of old tires, recycled bottle wall, hunting ducks in a dirt lake, and cars decorated with everything but the kitchen sink. A $20 donation will get you a t-shirt and maybe a chat and tour with the locals who live in a glorified shipping container on site.