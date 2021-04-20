Where are you going?
Five Bells Inn, in the tiny village of Brabourne, England, was a wonderful escape for a rainy weekend. We ate farm-fresh food at the festive pub; enjoyed local cider and beer over board games; and fell asleep to British talk radio and a crackling fire in one of the five rooms upstairs ("Ortega"). Don't miss the old stone church nearby, surrounded by gravestones that date to the 1700s, or the public footpaths through acres of wheat fields.

Five Bells Inn can be reached via a 35-minute high-speed rail journey from London to Ashford International Station, plus a 15-minute cab ride to Brabourne.

The Street, East Brabourne, Ashford, Kent. 44/(0) 13-0381-3334, fivebellsinnbrabourne.com
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

