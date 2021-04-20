Where are you going?
Artpost

East Austin, Austin, TX, USA
Website
East Austin Studio Tour Austin Texas United States

East Austin Studio Tour

The East Austin Studio Tour is held every November when over 100 local artists open their studios and workshops to the public. It's a great way to discover the hidden art scene in the East Austin community.

From the streets, most of east Austin looks like a working-class residential area mixed with some warehouse and storage facilities. When we pulled up to Artpost's front building on Cesar Chavez, it looked like an unassuming, long ranch-style house. We were surprised to discover an unlikely scene behind it: clusters of art studios and courtyards filled with surreal sculptures.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

