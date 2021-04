East Austin Studio Tour

The East Austin Studio Tour is held every November when over 100 local artists open their studios and workshops to the public. It's a great way to discover the hidden art scene in the East Austin community.From the streets, most of east Austin looks like a working-class residential area mixed with some warehouse and storage facilities. When we pulled up to Artpost's front building on Cesar Chavez, it looked like an unassuming, long ranch-style house. We were surprised to discover an unlikely scene behind it: clusters of art studios and courtyards filled with surreal sculptures.