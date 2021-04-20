Where are you going?
East Austin

East Austin, Austin, TX, USA
Plaid Pigeon Austin Texas United States

Plaid Pigeon

Plaid Pigeon's home studio was a stop on the self-guided East Austin Studio Tour. We pulled up in our car to the normal-looking residential home and were surprised to be greeted by a backyard full of playful plant art and a large greenhouse as we turned the corner. The small company is run by a friendly couple, Ian and Megan, who creates unique terrariums, succulent arrangements and planters.

The East Austin Studio Tour is held in November when local artist's open their studios and workshops to the public. It's a great way to discover the hidden, unlikely art scene in the East Austin community.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

