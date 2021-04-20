Where are you going?
EARTH University

Limón, San José, Mercedes, Costa Rica
+506 2713 0000
Visiting Earth University Mercedes Costa Rica
Visiting Earth University

I spent the day with 30 other faculty members, visiting the various sites at Earth University in Costa Rica, where the emphasis is on sustainability and agriculture, taught in an international environment of promoting peace. The highlight was meeting the founder of the school and hearing his story and vision for the future. What a cool, cool (but hot and humid) place.
By John Carpenter

John Carpenter
almost 7 years ago

Here's an example of a student preparing materials for recycling--which is a major component of Earth University's mission and goals.

