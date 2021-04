Earl Smith Strand Theatre

Historic Theater Saved from the Wrecking Ball

The Strand started its humble history as a movie theater in 1935, long before color films were popular. Generations of families went to the theater here until it closed its doors in 1976. In 2002 the community rallied around the cause to "Save the Strand," which led to the rehabilitation of the theater and reopening in 2009. Since then the Atlanta Lyric Theatre has made their home at the Strand, performing countless plays throughout the year. They also play silent comedy movies with organ accompaniment.The Strand also serves as an event facility and their rooftop deck is the best place to watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in the Historic Marietta Square.