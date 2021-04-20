Eamonn's
728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-299-8384
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Wed 11:30am - 10pm
Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri 11:30am - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am
A Dublin ChipperOwned by Dublin native and renown chef, Cathal Armstrong, at Eamonn’s you’ll enjoy the freshest fish and support a chef who is dedicated to the local food movement. Named after his son, Eamonn’s serves the best chipper in the DC metro area that looks and tastes like it's straight from the British Isles. One bite and you can tell just how fresh the cod is—slightly sweet, slightly briny and very firm and flaky.
Eamonn’s is small with just a handful of picnic style tables and a long counter with stools. The menu is posted on the chalkboard above the cash register but I always go with the classic of beer battered cod with tartar sauce. There is Guinness on draft as well as bottled Irish labels and Irish mineral water. Now comes the wait because the fish is freshly fried to order. Your meal will appear on a metal cookie sheet—the fish and chips served in individual paper envelopes. I like to eat it with my hands, old Irish style, so I grab a couple of napkins to break the chunk of beer battered fried cod into two and to dip each half into the tartar sauce.