Great dining in Brisbane with a beautiful view.

The Eagle Street Pier and the larger Riverwalk it is part of offer lots of dining options. During a recent ten day stay in Brisbane at the nearby Marriott, we were able to try most of the restaurants here.



Pony Dining was the unanimous favorite of my wife and I. Service is solid, wine list extensive enough to satisfy anyone and a range of seafood and steak options. Be sure to try the Australian olives and the twice cooked pork belly.