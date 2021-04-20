Eagle Street Pier
Eagle St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
+61 131230
Friday after work drinks on Eagle St PierWatch the sun go down and the city light up over a few drinks at Eagle Street Pier. It's the most relaxed Brisbane's (smaller) answer to Wall Street ever gets and there isn't a prettier place in town to loosen the tie or let your hair down.
Favourites include Riverbar, Pony, Mr & Mrs G's, Bavarian Bier Cafe, Fridays and Jade Buddha.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Not far downriver from the cruise terminal, this waterfront district offers a wide array of eatery options. You'll find affordable Australian chains such as Guzman y Gomez (a Mexican taqueria) and Grill’d (healthy burgers), as well as fine-dining institutions like celebrity chef Matt Moran’s Aria, whose contemporary menu focuses on local produce. Bonus: knockout views of the Story Bridge and the cliffs of Kangaroo Point across the water.
over 5 years ago
Great dining in Brisbane with a beautiful view.
The Eagle Street Pier and the larger Riverwalk it is part of offer lots of dining options. During a recent ten day stay in Brisbane at the nearby Marriott, we were able to try most of the restaurants here.
Pony Dining was the unanimous favorite of my wife and I. Service is solid, wine list extensive enough to satisfy anyone and a range of seafood and steak options. Be sure to try the Australian olives and the twice cooked pork belly.
