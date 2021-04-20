Where are you going?
Eagle Street Pier

Eagle St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
+61 131230
Great dining in Brisbane with a beautiful view.
Friday after work drinks on Eagle St Pier

Watch the sun go down and the city light up over a few drinks at Eagle Street Pier. It's the most relaxed Brisbane's (smaller) answer to Wall Street ever gets and there isn't a prettier place in town to loosen the tie or let your hair down.

Favourites include Riverbar, Pony, Mr & Mrs G's, Bavarian Bier Cafe, Fridays and Jade Buddha.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

Serena Renner
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

Eagle Street Pier

Not far downriver from the cruise terminal, this waterfront district offers a wide array of eatery options. You'll find affordable Australian chains such as Guzman y Gomez (a Mexican taqueria) and Grill’d (healthy burgers), as well as fine-dining institutions like celebrity chef Matt Moran’s Aria, whose contemporary menu focuses on local produce. Bonus: knockout views of the Story Bridge and the cliffs of Kangaroo Point across the water.

Chris Hanis
over 5 years ago

Great dining in Brisbane with a beautiful view.

The Eagle Street Pier and the larger Riverwalk it is part of offer lots of dining options. During a recent ten day stay in Brisbane at the nearby Marriott, we were able to try most of the restaurants here.

Pony Dining was the unanimous favorite of my wife and I. Service is solid, wine list extensive enough to satisfy anyone and a range of seafood and steak options. Be sure to try the Australian olives and the twice cooked pork belly.

