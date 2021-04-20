Ea Astei Barrio Olagorta,6, 48287 Ea, Bizkaia, Spain

Stay at Las Casas de Ea Astei Ea Astei, a cluster of unique vacation homes, is located 45km (28mi) from Bilbao, in the breathtaking Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve. The accommodations range from a 15th century farmhouse to contemporary, ultra modern structures. What brings it all together is the owners' deep commitment to sustainability, and being at one with nature.



We thought we'd gotten lost on our way to the property, when we found ourselves driving along the buildings of a lumber mill. A quick turn to the right and a short drive along a tree lined path luckily revealed a number of historic and current, state-of-the-art homes, all nestled in refuge of tranquility. Mertxe Begiristain, the proprietress who runs Ea Astei welcomed us with a huge smile and big hugs. She gave us the grand tour of their estate, which also functions as showroom for the family's lumber mill, wood works, and last but not least the furniture, that Mertxe's son designs.



If you're exploring the Basque Country by car, Las Casas de Ea Astei is a good place to land for a few days. It makes for a great base camp to explore your surroundings.



Ea Astei Houses

Barrio Olagorta Nº6 48287,

EA, Vizcaya

Tel: (+34) 946 276 511 - 619 560 123

Fax: (+34) 946 276 335

info@astei.net

____________________________

