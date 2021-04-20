Where are you going?
E' Cucina Leopardi

Via Giacomo Leopardi, 4, 40100 Bologna BO, Italy
Website
| +39 051 275 0069
More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 4pm, 8pm - 12am

Great place to eat

This is the new location of the Osteria senza nome (Cesare Marretti), a new modern setting, but the same concept: you choose between three kind of surprise menus a) meat, b) fish or c) vegetarian. Each dish costs 8 euro (incl. coperto), they keep on bringing plates until you say stop, a great concept to serve always fresh, seasonal meals. They handle food intolerances (wheat or dairy) in a a uncomplicated way, you get an equal substitue. The setting is wild-modern, you eat from stylish pottery plates, the combination of high ceiling, big windows and white furniture looks Avantgarde, a very nice contrast to the tradional Bolognese restaurants!

Whatever the kitchen creates, it´s tasty and fresh, often unusual combinations, always inspiring for my cooking at home.
By Martina Kuhnert

Martina Kuhnert
almost 7 years ago

