E' Cucina Leopardi Via Giacomo Leopardi, 4, 40100 Bologna BO, Italy

More info Sun - Sat 12pm - 4pm, 8pm - 12am

Great place to eat This is the new location of the Osteria senza nome (Cesare Marretti), a new modern setting, but the same concept: you choose between three kind of surprise menus a) meat, b) fish or c) vegetarian. Each dish costs 8 euro (incl. coperto), they keep on bringing plates until you say stop, a great concept to serve always fresh, seasonal meals. They handle food intolerances (wheat or dairy) in a a uncomplicated way, you get an equal substitue. The setting is wild-modern, you eat from stylish pottery plates, the combination of high ceiling, big windows and white furniture looks Avantgarde, a very nice contrast to the tradional Bolognese restaurants!



Whatever the kitchen creates, it´s tasty and fresh, often unusual combinations, always inspiring for my cooking at home.