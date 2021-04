E 17th St E 17th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, USA

Experience East 17th Street in Costa Mesa What used to be a derelict street stacked with your typical fast food joints has now become a mecca for boutique-style fitness, health, and artisan shops. Welcome to 17th Street. You'll find everything here from juice shops and breakfast spots in patio gardens, to high-end fitness studios (six pilates studios on one street, who knew?), and quaint little houses that have been renovated to become your new favorite boutique.