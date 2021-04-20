Dzibilchaltun

The House of the Seven Dolls One of the most interesting collections of Mayan buildings in Yucatán is situated only 15 minutes from Mérida. It is the site of Dzibilchatún.



Considered one of the most important of the ancient Mayan culture, the population at its height was around 40,000 people. 8,400 different structures have been found on the site, many of which can be seen by visitors.



The main building is “La Casa de la Siete Muñecas” or the House of the Seven Dolls. The temple was given that name because of the offering of seven stone human figures that were found inside. During the equinox each September and March 21st, the sun can be seen though the main door, creating an amazing performance of light and shadow.



There are 12 “sacbés”, a maya word for the white paths that connect together the main parts of this antique city.



Dzibilchaltún also has its own cenote, complete with crystalline waters covered in water hyacinth, that are great for cooling off on a hot day.



The archaeological site is only 10 miles north from Mérida, and is easy to reach by car, bus or taxi.



(Images courtesy of yucatan.gob.mx)

