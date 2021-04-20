Dzibilchaltun
The House of the Seven DollsOne of the most interesting collections of Mayan buildings in Yucatán is situated only 15 minutes from Mérida. It is the site of Dzibilchatún.
Considered one of the most important of the ancient Mayan culture, the population at its height was around 40,000 people. 8,400 different structures have been found on the site, many of which can be seen by visitors.
The main building is “La Casa de la Siete Muñecas” or the House of the Seven Dolls. The temple was given that name because of the offering of seven stone human figures that were found inside. During the equinox each September and March 21st, the sun can be seen though the main door, creating an amazing performance of light and shadow.
There are 12 “sacbés”, a maya word for the white paths that connect together the main parts of this antique city.
Dzibilchaltún also has its own cenote, complete with crystalline waters covered in water hyacinth, that are great for cooling off on a hot day.
The archaeological site is only 10 miles north from Mérida, and is easy to reach by car, bus or taxi.
(Images courtesy of yucatan.gob.mx)
almost 7 years ago
Spring equinox at Dzibilchaltun
Watching the equinox at Mayan ruins is a way to taking part in this rich history. Built centuries ago, parts of these ruins were purpose built to track the stars.
There are two main places in Yucatan to witness this unique event are Chichen Itza and Dzibilchaltun.
The equinox celebrations at Dzibilchaltun happens on March 21 at 5:30 am. On this day, the first day of spring, the sun appears through the central window of the House of the Seven Dolls, the main building within this antique Mayan complex.
(Image: @BereBere_Martz)
(Image: @BereBere_Martz)