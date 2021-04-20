Cycling Through Dyrehaven (Deer Park)
Dyrehaven, a forest park north of Copenhagen
, is a great place to enjoy a scenic bike ride. Locals love exploring the city by bike and using this mode of transportation to get from place to place, so it's a great way to have a local experience. The park has a magical feel with white horses, carriages, giant stags, ancient oaks and even a royal palace. After riding around, regain your energy with some traditional smorrebrod at the charming Peter Lieps Hus cottage in the woods.