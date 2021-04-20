Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dyrehaven

Dyrehaven, 2930 Klampenborg, Denmark
Website
| +45 39 97 39 00
Cycling Through Dyrehaven (Deer Park) Klampenborg Denmark

Cycling Through Dyrehaven (Deer Park)

Dyrehaven, a forest park north of Copenhagen, is a great place to enjoy a scenic bike ride. Locals love exploring the city by bike and using this mode of transportation to get from place to place, so it's a great way to have a local experience. The park has a magical feel with white horses, carriages, giant stags, ancient oaks and even a royal palace. After riding around, regain your energy with some traditional smorrebrod at the charming Peter Lieps Hus cottage in the woods.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points