Dylan Thomas Boathouse

Dylan's Walk, Laugharne, Carmarthen SA33 4SD, UK
Website
| +44 1994 427420
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 5:30pm

Dylan Thomas Boathouse

Visiting the boathouse is great this time of year. There is nobody else around so you can take your time with the visit. It's a lovely house where the poet, writer and broadcaster Dylan Thomas live the last four years of his tragically short life.
The upstairs exhibit is not extensive and it includes a 24 minute film about Dylan Thomas.

Downstairs there is a lovely tea room offering great tea and snacks. The shop sells books and other small mementos. The paintings around the house are also for sale.

The Boathouse terrace offers wonderful views of the Taf estuary and the Gower beyond – a haven for egrets, lapwings, herons, oyster catchers, seals and otters with fishermen and cocklers continuing the ancient traditions.

Photography is not permitted in the house, except for the tea room.


By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Tea room display

Photography is not permitted inside the Dylan Thomas Boathouse but inside the tea room it's fine.
They have a very pretty china display and a few tables in the small tea room.
If you visit this time of year, more than likely, you will be alone in there.

Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Delicious snack

We decided to have tea in the tea room at Dylan Thomas Boathouse.
We chose the Welsh tea that came with a delicious snack; homemade moist raisin bread, Welsh cakes, bread with butter and jam and wonderful farm, Welsh cheddar. Love it and the tea was really good too. The whole thing was very filling and delicious.
We mentioned the cheese to the person selling it and she gave us a piece for home. Really nice people.

