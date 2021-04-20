Dylan Thomas Boathouse Dylan's Walk, Laugharne, Carmarthen SA33 4SD, UK

More info Sun - Sat 10:30am - 5:30pm

Dylan Thomas Boathouse Visiting the boathouse is great this time of year. There is nobody else around so you can take your time with the visit. It's a lovely house where the poet, writer and broadcaster Dylan Thomas live the last four years of his tragically short life.

The upstairs exhibit is not extensive and it includes a 24 minute film about Dylan Thomas.



Downstairs there is a lovely tea room offering great tea and snacks. The shop sells books and other small mementos. The paintings around the house are also for sale.



The Boathouse terrace offers wonderful views of the Taf estuary and the Gower beyond – a haven for egrets, lapwings, herons, oyster catchers, seals and otters with fishermen and cocklers continuing the ancient traditions.



Photography is not permitted in the house, except for the tea room.





