Dyerville Giant Weott, CA 95571, USA

A Fallen Champion in Humboldt Redwoods State Park A popular stop along the Avenue of the Giants, the Dyerville Giant rendered me speechless today. This ancient tree, which stood for 1,600 years and grew to be 362 feet tall, fell to the ground in 1991. Its sheer size--the tree was taller than Niagara Falls when it stood--and its majesty made me feel pretty small, in that way that only nature can.