Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial 540 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA

I Like Ike Dedicated and opened to the public back in September 2020, this four-acre memorial honors the life and legacy of Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Forces in Europe during World War II and 34th US President, Dwight D. Eisenhower. Nearly 20 years in the making, it is the first structure in Washington, DC designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry, whose works include the Guggenheim Museum in Spain and Walt Disney Hall in LA.



The memorial's core features heroic-size bronze figurative sculptures on two pink limestone slabs, that highlight major milestones of Ike's career. On one, General Eisenhower addresses paratroopers of the 101st Airborne before D-Day in front of a bas relief depicting the June 6, 1944 Normandy beach landings; the other sees President Eisenhower surrounded by advisors in the Oval Office symbolizing the balance of security and freedom he hoped to achieve along with a bas relief of the world. Nearby, a teenaged Ike stares longingly at the two vignettes, signifying his humble origins as a farm boy from Kansas while making a poignant statement about hope and the American dream from his 1945 homecoming speech. A 60-foot-tall, 450-foot-wide stainless steel tapestry that renders the cliffs of Normandy, France during peacetime backdrops the entire memorial which is truly spectacular when illuminated at night.

