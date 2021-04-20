DusitD2 Chiang Mai
In keeping with its location next to the night bazaar, DusitD2 is a feast for the senses. The hotel’s exterior boasts a striking network of orange outcroppings, the futuristic lobby is awash in lemon-hued lighting, and the fitness center pops with a celadon reception desk. Upstairs, the 130 guest rooms take a more subdued approach, with earth-tone carpeting and warm wood accents. The same can be said for the spa, where you can indulge in a traditional Thai massage before a dinner at Café Soi, which serves Thai street food like betel leaves stuffed with roasted coconut, dried shrimp, ginger, and lime.