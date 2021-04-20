Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

DusitD2 Chiang Mai

100 Wua Lai Road
Website
DusitD2 Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Thailand
DusitD2 Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Thailand
DusitD2 Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Thailand
DusitD2 Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Thailand
DusitD2 Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Thailand
DusitD2 Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Thailand

DusitD2 Chiang Mai

In keeping with its location next to the night bazaar, DusitD2 is a feast for the senses. The hotel’s exterior boasts a striking network of orange outcroppings, the futuristic lobby is awash in lemon-hued lighting, and the fitness center pops with a celadon reception desk. Upstairs, the 130 guest rooms take a more subdued approach, with earth-tone carpeting and warm wood accents. The same can be said for the spa, where you can indulge in a traditional Thai massage before a dinner at Café Soi, which serves Thai street food like betel leaves stuffed with roasted coconut, dried shrimp, ginger, and lime.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points