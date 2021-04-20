Duran's Station

Mex is Better Than Sex in New Mexico... Duran's
Nearly all the talk of New Mexico
surrounds what? . . . Chile
! Red or Green is the state motto and no one quite understands the difference between Mexican and New Mexican food (unless you're from New Mexico). It's my hometown so naturally my addition is still intact, and will remain intact wherever life takes me. The ultimate question remains, where's the best place to be asked the fateful question, "Red or green?" There's three places in Albuquerque. But my number one stop will always be Duran's. Burrito smothered, bowl of chile, enchiladas, steamed potatoes, homemade tortillas. Hands down the best.