Duran's Station

4201 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA
+1 505-830-0007
Mex is Better Than Sex in New Mexico... Duran's Albuquerque New Mexico United States

Mon - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 8:30pm

Nearly all the talk of New Mexico surrounds what? . . . Chile! Red or Green is the state motto and no one quite understands the difference between Mexican and New Mexican food (unless you're from New Mexico). It's my hometown so naturally my addition is still intact, and will remain intact wherever life takes me. The ultimate question remains, where's the best place to be asked the fateful question, "Red or green?" There's three places in Albuquerque. But my number one stop will always be Duran's. Burrito smothered, bowl of chile, enchiladas, steamed potatoes, homemade tortillas. Hands down the best.
By Nick Pachelli , AFAR Contributor

