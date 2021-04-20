Dupont Circle
21 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Dupont Circle Farmer's MarketSpending a weekend in Washington, DC? Head over to the Dupont Circle Farmer's Market and see where local DC Foodies buy their fresh veggies. Then head over to Kramer Books for a delicious brunch (they have a great eggs benedict selection).
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Summer Outdoor Movies
During the summer in Washington, DC, there are several places which show movies outdoor. This photo was taken last year during a showing of Casablanca at Dupont Circle. See http://www.dcoutdoorfilms.com/schedule.html for a full summer schedule.
almost 7 years ago
behind the gates
Sometimes, while wandering, you find the most delightful surprises behind rusty locked gates and through unknown passages.
-- wandering around DC, somewhere near Dupont Circle
-- wandering around DC, somewhere near Dupont Circle