Dupont Circle

21 Dupont Cir NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Dupont Circle Farmer's Market

Spending a weekend in Washington, DC? Head over to the Dupont Circle Farmer's Market and see where local DC Foodies buy their fresh veggies. Then head over to Kramer Books for a delicious brunch (they have a great eggs benedict selection).
By Jessica van Dop DeJesus

More Recommendations

Jessica van Dop DeJesus
almost 7 years ago

Summer Outdoor Movies

During the summer in Washington, DC, there are several places which show movies outdoor. This photo was taken last year during a showing of Casablanca at Dupont Circle. See http://www.dcoutdoorfilms.com/schedule.html for a full summer schedule.
Sakhi Vyas
almost 7 years ago

behind the gates

Sometimes, while wandering, you find the most delightful surprises behind rusty locked gates and through unknown passages.

-- wandering around DC, somewhere near Dupont Circle
