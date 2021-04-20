Dupa Jalan Drupadi II No. 09, Seminyak, Kuta, Seminyak, Badung, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80316, Indonesia

Three Cafes in One at Dupa Dupa is where to go when you can't decide what to eat. With Baby Biku, Thai Corner and Switch all on the menu you have the option of anything from Pad Thai to high tea.Sandwiches from Switch are filling, tasty and fresh and the juices and smoothies are a stroke a genius.The only downside to this is that it can take hours to decide what to order.

Luckily, the view of the strip of rice fields at the back is nice enough to spend a lazy afternoon working your way through all three menus.