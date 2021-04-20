Where are you going?
Duomo di Siena

Piazza del Duomo, 8, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
| +39 0577 286300
View from The Gate Of Heaven Siena Italy
View from The Gate Of Heaven Siena Italy
Sun 1:30pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10:30am - 5pm

View from The Gate Of Heaven

The floor of the Cathedral of Siena, 'the most beautiful... largest and magnificent... that ever was made' (Giorgio Vasari) worth a visit by sure, believe me! Every year I come back there when it is open, two months a year from the week after the Palio festival of August till the last Sunday of October. From this year it is also possible to see from above the 56 wonderful inlays in which the floor is divided thanks to a new path open in the ceiling of the Cathedral and called the Gate of Heaven: what a gift for the art lovers!
Amina Sabatini

Siena

Il Duomo
Contemporary art among the ‘lastre’ (slabs)

Zulu Time is a project conceived in 2004 by Francesco Carone, Gregorio Galli, Bernardo Giorgi and Christian Posani and involving contemporary artists from different environments for the realization of eleven slabs scattered about the city of Siena.

The placement of the slabs has been decided by the artists, some have drawn inspiration after visiting the city and choosing the place to put their work, others have adapted the place to a work that already existed at the conceptual level.

The slabs are all removable except one which is inside of the Museum Santa Maria della Scala (very hard to find, believe me!) and the incision was made by the artists themselves or by the stonemason Emilio Frati

In the picture:
- in the upper: Erick Göngrich; both represent a page of the notebook sketches of the artist. You find them in the square before Porta Camollia. Who knows if it became a masterpice?!;
- in the middle: Luca Pancrazzi; Siena between two hemispheres, north and south. Both are in Piazza Duomo;
- in the lower left: Alfredo Pirri. If you know the Morse alphabet you can understand what those signs mean. For the others... it means pax! It is located in the street towards Basilica Santa Maria dei Servi;
- in the lower right: Michele Dantini and Willy Merz. Arborescences, a pice of music. If you are a musician you can stop and play the music! It is located in Piazzetta Silvio Gigli, neatby the Botanical Garden.

