Dunmore Town
Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
Snorkeling in the BahamasThe Bahamas is one of my favorite snorkeling destinations due in large part to the perfect waters and abundance of fish. While staying on Harbour Island, I hired a charter boat to take me out to one of the many prime snorkeling spots. Typical in the Bahamas, the location was very shallow but contained hundreds of colorful and beautiful fish.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Babies & Booze
One of my all-time favorite hotels on Harbour Island –or Briland, as the locals call it–is The Landing http://www.harbourislandlanding.com/. One of my favorite shops–The Landing's 'Ruby's'.
You'll find some wicked baby outfits (kick-ass t-shirts with tattoo sleeves in a size '18 months', right next to The Landing's own Afro Head Rhum, Wine and Vodka. My kind of shopping! I love these guys.
You'll find some wicked baby outfits (kick-ass t-shirts with tattoo sleeves in a size '18 months', right next to The Landing's own Afro Head Rhum, Wine and Vodka. My kind of shopping! I love these guys.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
I do
...love this driftwood and conch shell wedding set-up on Pink Sands beach, Harbour Island. Perfection.