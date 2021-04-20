Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dunmore Town

Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
Snorkeling in the Bahamas Dunmore Town The Bahamas
I do Dunmore Town The Bahamas
Babies & Booze Dunmore Town The Bahamas
Snorkeling in the Bahamas Dunmore Town The Bahamas
I do Dunmore Town The Bahamas
Babies & Booze Dunmore Town The Bahamas

Snorkeling in the Bahamas

The Bahamas is one of my favorite snorkeling destinations due in large part to the perfect waters and abundance of fish. While staying on Harbour Island, I hired a charter boat to take me out to one of the many prime snorkeling spots. Typical in the Bahamas, the location was very shallow but contained hundreds of colorful and beautiful fish.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Babies & Booze

One of my all-time favorite hotels on Harbour Island –or Briland, as the locals call it–is The Landing http://www.harbourislandlanding.com/. One of my favorite shops–The Landing's 'Ruby's'.

You'll find some wicked baby outfits (kick-ass t-shirts with tattoo sleeves in a size '18 months', right next to The Landing's own Afro Head Rhum, Wine and Vodka. My kind of shopping! I love these guys.
Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

I do

...love this driftwood and conch shell wedding set-up on Pink Sands beach, Harbour Island. Perfection.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30