Dunham
Dunham, QC, Canada
Day-Tripping in the Eastern TownshipsFew other places near Montreal can offer rolling hills, quality products, and incredible fall foliage like the Eastern Townships.
Just under an hour from downtown, the Dunham area boasts some of the best views and hiking opportunities in the entire province, as well as dozens of wineries (including a wine route for more motivated visitors), cycling paths, locally-sourced eateries, and all-around beauty.
The Townships really are the best and most accessible way to appreciate the beautiful panorama of autumn. If the weather is nice, rent a car and head south for a taste of what the Quebecois hospitality really is about, in a setting so lovely you won't want to leave.