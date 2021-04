Dunes at Selsela Al Ramadi Kebli - Al Raqaba

Explore the Dunes with Family & Friends Hardly anybody knows to ask, but if you charter a dahabiya, there's a place along the Nile where the river narrows that is perfect for exploring with family and friends. Easily dock on the shore, go inside the tombs and caves then spend some time playing in the dunes. Family groups can challenge their crew to a soccer match or ask to plan a picnic while you watch the big ships pass by this magnificent spot.