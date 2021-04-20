The House that Drouhin Built
Tucked away in the Willamette Valley, located just a short distance outside Portland
, is the winery Domaine Drouhin. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Drouhin winemaking was originally established in Beaune, France, but the family has also made a distinguished name for itself in Oregon. Crafting wines since 1988, Domaine Drouhin consistently produces top tier Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. You'll notice in the photo that these particular wines are paired not with bread and cheese, but are instead accompanied by the land, or terroir, from which they hail. Think of it as a "farm to table" experience. Stop in for a tasting; enjoy the wine, cheese, and beautiful surroundings; and pick up a few bottles to take home.