Dundee

Dundee, OR 97115, USA
The House that Drouhin Built Dundee Oregon United States

The House that Drouhin Built

Tucked away in the Willamette Valley, located just a short distance outside Portland, is the winery Domaine Drouhin. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Drouhin winemaking was originally established in Beaune, France, but the family has also made a distinguished name for itself in Oregon. Crafting wines since 1988, Domaine Drouhin consistently produces top tier Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. You'll notice in the photo that these particular wines are paired not with bread and cheese, but are instead accompanied by the land, or terroir, from which they hail. Think of it as a "farm to table" experience. Stop in for a tasting; enjoy the wine, cheese, and beautiful surroundings; and pick up a few bottles to take home.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

