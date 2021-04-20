Dundee Contemporary Arts

High Culture in Bonnie(r) Dundee

Rough and ready Dundee is emerging beautifully from its decades-long economic decline, spurred along by the opening of this contemporary arts center in 1999. Local and international artists both infamous and obscure show their work in the art gallery; budding artists take classes at the printmaking centre, and arthouse and blockbuster films share the two-screen space at the DCA cinema. Don't miss rummaging through art books and objets d'art at the small gift shop, or evening cocktails with locals getting off work at the lower-floor Jute Bar, one of the chicest bars in this not-so-gritty-anymore Scottish city.