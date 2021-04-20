Dundee Contemporary Arts
152 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DY, UK
| +44 1382 909900
Photo by Erika Stevenson, courtesy of Dundee Contemporary Arts
Sun - Sat 10am - 12am
Dundee Contemporary ArtsAn internationally renowned center for contemporary art, DCA was key to Dundee’s comeback as a cultural hub in northeast Scotland. Set on the harbor, the center features two large-scale gallery spaces, two movie theaters, and a print studio, plus an award-winning learning program and a packed schedule of events, workshops, classes, and activities. Typical exhibitions range from an immersive installation by photographer Margaret Salmon to prints and sculptures by multimedia artist Lorna Macintyre, while films include both Hollywood and art-house pictures.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
High Culture in Bonnie(r) Dundee
Rough and ready Dundee is emerging beautifully from its decades-long economic decline, spurred along by the opening of this contemporary arts center in 1999. Local and international artists both infamous and obscure show their work in the art gallery; budding artists take classes at the printmaking centre, and arthouse and blockbuster films share the two-screen space at the DCA cinema. Don't miss rummaging through art books and objets d'art at the small gift shop, or evening cocktails with locals getting off work at the lower-floor Jute Bar, one of the chicest bars in this not-so-gritty-anymore Scottish city.