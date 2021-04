Best Dumplings in Hong Kong

You arrive at Dumpling Yuan to a whole lot of noise. This is local. It's where people come to chat about their day, lifting lids on steaming baskets of pork soup dumplings, bao buns straight from the tiny kitchen that you're practically sitting in. This lady was making shrimp and watercress dumplings as fast as possible, at a tiny table near the bathroom. This is the spot you want when eating like a local in Hong Kong