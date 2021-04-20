Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Duke's Grocery

1513 17th Street Northwest
Website
| +1 202-733-5623
A Tribute to East London Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri 11am - 3am
Sat 10am - 3am

A Tribute to East London

This friendly and upbeat market and pub situated east of Dupont Circle is a nod to DC native and chef Alex McCoy's early days of living amongst the eclectic atmosphere and cuisines of East London. Featuring a rotating seasonal menu featuring giant-sized scratch made "sarnies" (sandwiches) like the "Proper Burger" and the "Lomito Completo" as well as the heartiest of traditional English "brekkies." It was quite the daunting challenge of navigating through the bangers and mashers (sausage and thick cut bacon), black pudding, mushrooms, baked beans, roasted tomato, toast, and two fried eggs. But in the end, the final score was Me: 1, English Breakfast: 0.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points