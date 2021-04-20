Duke's Grocery

A Tribute to East London
This friendly and upbeat market and pub situated east of Dupont Circle is a nod to DC native and chef Alex McCoy's early days of living amongst the eclectic atmosphere and cuisines of East London
. Featuring a rotating seasonal menu featuring giant-sized scratch made "sarnies" (sandwiches) like the "Proper Burger" and the "Lomito Completo" as well as the heartiest of traditional English "brekkies." It was quite the daunting challenge of navigating through the bangers and mashers (sausage and thick cut bacon), black pudding, mushrooms, baked beans, roasted tomato, toast, and two fried eggs. But in the end, the final score was Me: 1, English Breakfast: 0.