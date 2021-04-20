Duez Auto Ecole du Tour de France SARL 214 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Pry, 62400 Béthune, France

Tour de France (in Belgium) I get to see Le Tour most years and last year (I mistakenly put 201 on the photo) was no exception. This time the peloton came close to home, about 10 minutes away! While waiting for the riders to come by, we heard that there was an accident about five kilometers from where we (my daughter and me) stadning in the village of Lens. As I saw the helicopter overhead, I knew that the bikes would be seconds behind. As usualy, I readied my camera and clicked a lot of photos. Just as it seemed to be over, I saw one more rider come by and shot him. It was only later that I realized that it was one of the guys who was in the crash - quite obvious by his bloodied face. Turned out that he had also broken his shoulder yet still finished the race that day.