Dine on Spanish Food with a Californian Twist at Duende in OaklandIn the mood for tapas and paella? Head to Duende on 19th Street in Oakland, where Chef Paul Canales has take his grandfather’s Basque heritage and used it for inspiration in his Spanish dishes.
After cooking Italian food for years in the kitchen of Oliveto, another Oakland favorite, Canales struck out on his own and created Duende Restaurant and Bodega in downtown Oakland. The clash of traditional Spanish cuisine with Northern Californian style yields some tasty results, all made with local ingredients and served in dishes meant to be shared.
Duende puts special importance on the sharing aspect of their food—much of the seating in their open, industrial interior is communal.
After your meal, stop by the Bodega, Duende’s specialty café and retail shop right next door, for coffee, wine, ice cream, and small Spanish bites to take home with you.
The restaurant is open Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 11 pm. Check online for the Bodega’s hours and lunch times. Book reservations through the website.