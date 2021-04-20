Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Duende

468 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612, USA
Website
| +1 510-893-0174
Dine on Spanish Food with a Californian Twist at Duende in Oakland Oakland California United States

More info

Sun, Mon, Wed, Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10:30pm

Dine on Spanish Food with a Californian Twist at Duende in Oakland

In the mood for tapas and paella? Head to Duende on 19th Street in Oakland, where Chef Paul Canales has take his grandfather’s Basque heritage and used it for inspiration in his Spanish dishes.

After cooking Italian food for years in the kitchen of Oliveto, another Oakland favorite, Canales struck out on his own and created Duende Restaurant and Bodega in downtown Oakland. The clash of traditional Spanish cuisine with Northern Californian style yields some tasty results, all made with local ingredients and served in dishes meant to be shared.

Duende puts special importance on the sharing aspect of their food—much of the seating in their open, industrial interior is communal.

After your meal, stop by the Bodega, Duende’s specialty café and retail shop right next door, for coffee, wine, ice cream, and small Spanish bites to take home with you.

The restaurant is open Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30 to 9:30 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 11 pm. Check online for the Bodega’s hours and lunch times. Book reservations through the website.


By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points