Dude, Sweet Chocolate
408 West Eighth Street
| +1 214-943-5943
Photo courtesy of Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon 12pm - 6pm
Tue - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Dude, Sweet ChocolateBorn of an idea hatched in a Dallas dive bar, this brand has grown from a one-woman artisan chocolate outfit (with sweets made for private clients and peddled at farmers' markets) into a small kitchen/storefront in the Bishop Arts District to, now, four shops, several retail outlets (including Whole Foods), and dessert-consulting gigs with major restaurant chains. The success can be attributed to co-founder/noted pastry chef Katherine Clapner’s dedication to quality, and to her commitment to keeping it simple: Without bows, ribbons, or showy packaging, the chocolate speaks for itself. And then there are the flavors, from sweet-and-savory mixes like blue cheese and sea-salt fudge and porcini mushroom and pumpkin-seed toffee, to creamy truffles made with 12-year-old Macallan whiskey and sloe gin, dark chocolate bark with fruits and fenugreek, Valrhona-covered marshmallow puffs, rich hot chocolates, and much more. The staff is happy to let you sample away.
about 6 years ago
Get Your Sugar Fix at Dude, Sweet Chocolate
At Dude, Sweet Chocolate, pastry chef Katherine Clapner whips up confections that straddle the sweet-savory divide, from porcini-infused toffee and truffles tinged with blue cheese to liquor-laced potions to mix into cocktails. Bonus: There’s a sampling station. —Jordan Breal
almost 7 years ago
Dude, Sweet Chocolate
As soon as you walk in the door at Dude, Sweet Chocolate, you know you have entered a different kind of sweet shop. After being welcomed to “Dude, Sweet” by the staff, they will happily inform you that you can sample anything in the shop. Each product is wittily named and inside of packaging that looks like it could be found in an apothecary. Try the “Crack in a Box” if you like chocolate-covered nuts or the “Tub of Love” if Nutella is more your style.
over 5 years ago
The Sweet Stuff
Located in Dallas’s hip Bishop Arts neighborhood, Dude, Sweet Chocolate is owned by Katherine Clapner, who spent 20 years as a pastry chef at the Savoy in London and Hotel Cipriani in Venice, among other haute destinations. Along with artful special occasion chocolates, made with dark cacao, she makes toffee, a decadent Tub of Love Spread, and rich hot chocolate mix and homemade marshmallows.