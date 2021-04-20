Dudas Tavern

Fells Point Favorite
Amidst the colonial, cobblestoned streets of Fells Point, this is a hole-in-the-wall favorite. With its somewhat divey feel, you might not trust that they have the best bites in Baltimore as they boast, but truly, their food is excellent and unassuming. We usually get the mussels steamed simply and served with a buttery sauce, and one of the local Baltimore beers they have on draft. You can just as well drink the craft brew followed up by the local favorite, Natty Boh (National Bohemian). The bartenders are always friendly and talkative. This is overall one of my favorites in town.