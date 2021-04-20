Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dudas Tavern

1600 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231, USA
Website
| +1 410-276-9719
Fells Point Favorite Baltimore Maryland United States

More info

Mon - Fri 11am - 1am
Sat 12pm - 1am

Fells Point Favorite

Amidst the colonial, cobblestoned streets of Fells Point, this is a hole-in-the-wall favorite. With its somewhat divey feel, you might not trust that they have the best bites in Baltimore as they boast, but truly, their food is excellent and unassuming. We usually get the mussels steamed simply and served with a buttery sauce, and one of the local Baltimore beers they have on draft. You can just as well drink the craft brew followed up by the local favorite, Natty Boh (National Bohemian). The bartenders are always friendly and talkative. This is overall one of my favorites in town.
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points