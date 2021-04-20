Ducal Palace
R. Conde Dom Henrique 3, 4800 Guimarães, Portugal
+351 253 412 273
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
The First Portuguese KingGuimaraes is called the cradle of Portugal. It is said that the first King of Portugal, Afonso Henriques was born in the city on 1109. The historical city is every important to the country and has been a UNESCO World HeritageSite since 2001.
In front of the Ducal Palace, you can see the huge impressive statue of that first king - Afonso. History states that the king was very tall - over 6' - with red hair and clear green eyes. He was reportedly very strong and could wield his sword easily that took two to three others to even lift.
A visit to Guimaraes gives a picture of the early years of this tiny country that would later rule the world. The palace tour is a very interesting event. Tour the historical section of this wonderful city and learn about early Portugal.
The Pousada of Santa Marinha was built in the 12th century by the first king as a monastery. It is a wonderful place to stay while in Guimaraes. The restaurant was excellent and served local dishes. Visit the church at the pousada. It is very beautiful.
Guimaraes is a special place to visit in Northern Portugal.