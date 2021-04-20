Dublin Tourism Centre

Gallagher Girl's Day in Dublin

My perfect day in Dublin: Walk to Queen of Tarts on Dame street and enjoy some tea and a delicious scone at a quaint café. The tables are closer together, really playing into the ambiance of the place—one minute you will be talking to your friend and then suddenly you might meet a couple from Israel and start swapping travel stories.



Then take a stroll around city hall, the medieval district, and make your way over to the giant castle with a huge park to enjoy.



If it's time for lunch, head over to Porter's Pub where you will find four stories of Irish charm waiting for you. Their steak sandwich and fish & chips are both to die for (the mushy peas are a local must-try but not for me). If you hang around long enough to catch the happy-hour crowd you will not be disappointed. If you aren't in the mood for a pub, there is Persian cuisine the next block over, great food!



Make your way back over to Dame street to find Temple Square; this place is always busy with nightlife; you never know who you may run into.



If you are tired of just wandering around, head over to Suffolk Street. The giant gorgeous castle pictured here is the Dublin tourist office. Here they have plenty of souvenirs for your trip at a great price and you can also look into the tours given daily of different things in Ireland. My friend and I ended up booking a day tour to the Cliffs of Moher because the sales rep hooked me with a story about Gallagher girls and I'm a sucker for the Irish accent.