Dublin Fringe Theatre Festival
Sycamore Building, Sycamore Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
| +353 1 670 6106
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Dublin's Fringe FestivalA fanciful three-week celebration of the arts, Fringe has been an annual asylum for artistic oddballs since 1994. Nearly 650 productions— theater, dance, poetry, magic, outdoor installations—enliven venues all over Dublin. 353/(0) 1-670-6106.
