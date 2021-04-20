Where are you going?
Dublin Fringe Theatre Festival

Sycamore Building, Sycamore Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 670 6106
Dublin's Fringe Festival Dublin Ireland

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm

Dublin's Fringe Festival

A fanciful three-week celebration of the arts, Fringe has been an annual asylum for artistic oddballs since 1994. Nearly 650 productions— theater, dance, poetry, magic, outdoor installations—enliven venues all over Dublin. 353/(0) 1-670-6106.

This appeared in the September, 2012 issue. Read Lisa Abend's "The New Dubliners."
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor

