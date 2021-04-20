Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dubai Heritage and Diving Villages

Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 515 5000
Buy Traditional Bedouin Baskets Dubai United Arab Emirates

More info

Sun - Thur 8am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 3pm - 10pm

Buy Traditional Bedouin Baskets

The UAE's Bedouin women wove an array of baskets and string bags and other traditional products, such as mats spread out on the ground to eat upon and conical shaped covers to product the food from flies.

They make great souvenirs and you'll see them in a number of places but I always liked to buy them from the Dubai Heritage and Diving Village where you can often find the local women making them in the evenings.

By buying them you're also helping to keep a tradition alive - and there's a real fear that many of these traditions will be lost in fast-paced modern Dubai.
By Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points