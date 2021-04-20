Dubai Heritage and Diving Villages
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 515 5000
Sun - Thur 8am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 3pm - 10pm
Buy Traditional Bedouin BasketsThe UAE's Bedouin women wove an array of baskets and string bags and other traditional products, such as mats spread out on the ground to eat upon and conical shaped covers to product the food from flies.
They make great souvenirs and you'll see them in a number of places but I always liked to buy them from the Dubai Heritage and Diving Village where you can often find the local women making them in the evenings.
By buying them you're also helping to keep a tradition alive - and there's a real fear that many of these traditions will be lost in fast-paced modern Dubai.