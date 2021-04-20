Dubai Culinary Tours
Beach Walk
Get a Delicious Taste of Dubai's Culinary SceneArva Ahmed of Frying Pan Adventures' delicious culinary walking tours to street food areas and backstreet eateries seem to have inspired Dubai's foodies to share more of their scrumptious local secrets with foodie visitors to the city.
A new tour by FooDiva, one of Dubai's best known food bloggers and a former hospitality PR gal, takes gastronomes on bespoke culinary tours tailored to their personal interests.
You might want to experience Dubai's best off-the-beaten-tracks eateries -- those hidden spots only locals know -- or check out the latest restaurant openings, or perhaps explore a particular neighborhood, such as the ever-expanding cafe culture around Jumeirah Lake Tower.
Every tour is tailor-made. You just let FooDiva know what you want to taste and she creates a mouthwatering program based around your cravings.