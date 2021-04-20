Classic tavern just off the Pacific Coast Highway

If you drive down the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco toward Monterey, there are plenty of cheesy places to stop for a bit. Our must-stop standard is just a couple of miles inland, in the TINY hamlet of Pescadero.

The TINY main street (only street) looks like many others in fading American towns, but this one is worth a detour. In addition to the requisite kitschy gift shops, there's a cute little market with fabulous homemade artichoke garlic bread, a great gallery of crafts made locally, & there's the best Olallieberry Pie anywhere - hell, it's almost the only Olallieberry Pie anywhere.

Duarte's Tavern has been around since 1894, and it's pronounced Dew-Art's. Everything we've had there was good. They're famous for artichoke soup (it's OK and unique), and of course the pie. The berry is some sort of fancy hybrid bred at the University of Oregon, but all you'll care about is its juicy, purple deliciousness. Ask for it warm, & don't forget the ice cream!