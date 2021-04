Double Sail Stone Jianshe Rd, Lingshui Lizuzizhixian, Hainan Sheng, China, 572400

Forbidden View The Double Sail Stone can be spotted off the coast of Perfume Bay. It's a gorgeous outcropping, thick with coral and swarming with fish. It's a bit hot these days, in disputed waters, so you can only gaze upon its forbidden outline, jutting from the sea.