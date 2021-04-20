Where are you going?
DTox: organic juice and junk

3850 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342, USA
Website
Buckhead's Source for Clean Living Atlanta Georgia United States

Buckhead's Source for Clean Living

DTox Organic Juice and Junk in Buckhead serves up organic drinks, soups, and salads for those looking for clean living. The juices combine your favorite fruits with all the necessary greens you might not be getting in your diet. DTox milks combine milks from almonds and brazil nuts with unique flavors like Himalayan salt and vanilla. They also sell wheatgrass shots and elixirs, cleanses, and fair trade tea and coffee. If you’re a first time juicer, ask the friendly staff for recommendations and try a few samples. The Pineapple H2O and Green Juice are both delicious.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

